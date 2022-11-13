Daring Days

Not Available

Eve Underhill quits her job in the "want ad" department of a San Francisco newspaper and heads for Eden, Arizona, to answer its advertisement for a lady mayor. Upon her arrival, the womanless town hails her as boss, and she initiates a cleanup campaign. A romance develops between her and Catamount Carson, mayor of the rival town of Catamount. Complications revolve about the efforts of Catamount Carson's evil cousin, Ambrose Carson, to inflame a dispute between the two towns over water rights.