Dark Angel

Jack Caine is a Houston vice cop who's forgotten the rule book. His self-appointed mission is to stop the drugs trade and the number one supplier Victor Manning. Whilst involved in an undercover operation to entrap Victor Manning, his partner gets killed, and a sinister newcomer enters the scene...
|Dolph Lundgren
|Det. Jack Caine
|Brian Benben
|Special Agent Laurence Smith
|Betsy Brantley
|Diane Pallone
|Matthias Hues
|Bad Alien - Talec
|Jay Bilas
|Good Alien - Azeck
|Jim Haynie
|Captain Malone
