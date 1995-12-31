1995

Dark Breed

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1995

Studio

PM Entertainment Group

Captain Saxon, and agent for the top secret Omega agency, has been given the assignment of tracking down and either capturing or killing the crew members of a secret space mission who returned to Earth against orders. It seems that they were all infected with an alien parasite, and they were trying to bring its eggs back to Earth. The eggs were lost in an accident, and both Saxon and the astronauts are trying to locate them. What could the government want them for?

Cast

Lance LeGaultCutter
Donna W. ScottDeborah
Robin CurtisMarian
Jonathan BanksJoseph Shay
Sal LandiZimmerman
Cindy AmbuehlBurgess

