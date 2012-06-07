Dark Horse

Abe is a man who is in his thirties and who lives with his parents. He works regretfully for his father while pursuing his hobby of collecting toys. Aware that his family doesn't think highly of him, he tries to spark a relationship with Miranda, who recently moved back home after a failed literary/academic career. Miranda agrees to marry Abe out of desperation, but things go awry.
|Selma Blair
|Miranda
|Mia Farrow
|Phyllis
|Christopher Walken
|Jackie
|Donna Murphy
|Marie
|Justin Bartha
|Richard
|Zachary Booth
|Justin
