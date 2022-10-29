Dark Journey

Madeline Goddard (Leigh), is a British double agent who meets and falls in love with a German spy Baron Karl Von Marwitz (Veidt) during World War I. This tale of espionage blends high adventure and romance making perfect order from wartime chaos and growing in faith from despair.
|Conrad Veidt
|Baron Karl Von Marwitz
|Anthony Bushell
|Bob Carter
|Ursula Jeans
|Gertrude
|Eliot Makeham
|Anatole Bergen
|Edmund Willard
|General Berlin of German Intelligence
|Charles Carson
|Head of Fifth Bureau
