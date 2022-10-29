1937

Dark Journey

  • Romance
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 1st, 1937

Studio

London Film Productions

Madeline Goddard (Leigh), is a British double agent who meets and falls in love with a German spy Baron Karl Von Marwitz (Veidt) during World War I. This tale of espionage blends high adventure and romance making perfect order from wartime chaos and growing in faith from despair.

Cast

Conrad VeidtBaron Karl Von Marwitz
Anthony BushellBob Carter
Ursula JeansGertrude
Eliot MakehamAnatole Bergen
Edmund WillardGeneral Berlin of German Intelligence
Charles CarsonHead of Fifth Bureau

