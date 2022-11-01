Dark Mission - The Secret History of Nasa

Not Available

The NASA that we’ve known for over 50 years has been a lie. My name is Richard C. Hoagland. As the brief authors’ biography page states, I was indeed a NASA consultant to the Goddard Spaceflight Center in the post-Apollo era, and Science Advisor to Walter Cronkite and CBS News, Special Events, advising CBS on the science of the NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, during the Apollo Program. I currently run an independent NASA watchdog and research group, the Enterprise Mission, attempting to figure out how much of what NASA has found in the solar system over the past 50 years has actually been silently filed out of sight as classified material, and therefore totally unknown to the American people.