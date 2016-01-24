2016

Dark Night

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 24th, 2016

Studio

Not Available

Dark Night enigmatically unfolds over the course of a lazy summer day, as it traces the events leading up to a mass shooting in a suburban multiplex. Abandoning the narrative confines of the true crime genre, the story is told through fragmented moments from the lives of several characters, whose fates are tragically intertwined. As the sky grows darker, the placid surface of daily life becomes disturbed by a lurking and inevitable horror.

Cast

Anna Rose Hopkins
Robert Jumper
Karina Macias
Aaron Purvis
Anna Rose
Rosie Rodriguez

