2025

Dark Nuns

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Mystery

Director

Kwon Hyeok-jae

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 21st, 2025

Studio

ZIP CINEMA

Desperation drives two nuns to perform an exorcism no nun should attempt. With a possessed child at the mercy of evil and the opposition of the Catholic Church, they take on the dangerous forbidden rituals themselves, putting their immortal souls in grave danger. They must confront the terrifying cost of their sacrilegious actions, but one goal remains: the boy must be saved at all costs.

Cast

Song Hye-KyoSister Yunia
Jeon Yeo-beenSister Michaela
Lee Jin-wookFather Paul
Moon Woo-jinHee-jun
Heo Jun-HoFather Andrea
Kim Kuk-heeHyo-won

