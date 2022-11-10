1974

Dark Star

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 31st, 1974

Studio

Jack H. Harris Enterprises

A low-budget, sci-fi satire that focuses on a group of scientists whose mission is to destroy unstable planets. 20 years into their mission, they have battle their alien mascot, that resembles a beach ball, as well as a "sensitive" and intelligent bombing device that starts to question the meaning of its existence.

Cast

Cal KuniholmBoiler
Dan O'BannonSgt. Pinback alias Bill Fruge
Dre PahichTalby
Adam BeckenbaughBomb 20 ( voice )
Nick CastleAilien
Joe SaundersComannder Powell ( voice )

