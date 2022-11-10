A low-budget, sci-fi satire that focuses on a group of scientists whose mission is to destroy unstable planets. 20 years into their mission, they have battle their alien mascot, that resembles a beach ball, as well as a "sensitive" and intelligent bombing device that starts to question the meaning of its existence.
|Cal Kuniholm
|Boiler
|Dan O'Bannon
|Sgt. Pinback alias Bill Fruge
|Dre Pahich
|Talby
|Adam Beckenbaugh
|Bomb 20 ( voice )
|Nick Castle
|Ailien
|Joe Saunders
|Comannder Powell ( voice )
