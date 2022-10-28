Dark Tower

When a window-washer falls to his death from the side of a Barcelona high-rise office building (also killing a unsuspecting pedestrian), security consultant Dennis Randall is called in to investigate. Although he first believes the deaths to be accidental, he soon comes to realize that some strange force is at work inside the building. What could be causing these accidents? More importantly, is there any way it can be stopped?
|Michael Moriarty
|Dennis Randall
|Jenny Agutter
|Carolyn Page
|Carol Lynley
|Tilly
|Theodore Bikel
|Max Gold
|Kevin McCarthy
|Sergie
|Anne Lockhart
|Elaine
