Not Available

Dark Tower

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When a window-washer falls to his death from the side of a Barcelona high-rise office building (also killing a unsuspecting pedestrian), security consultant Dennis Randall is called in to investigate. Although he first believes the deaths to be accidental, he soon comes to realize that some strange force is at work inside the building. What could be causing these accidents? More importantly, is there any way it can be stopped?

Cast

Michael MoriartyDennis Randall
Jenny AgutterCarolyn Page
Carol LynleyTilly
Theodore BikelMax Gold
Kevin McCarthySergie
Anne LockhartElaine

View Full Cast >

Images