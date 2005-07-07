2005

Dark Water

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 7th, 2005

Studio

Post No Bills Films

Dahlia Williams and her daughter Cecelia move into a rundown apartment on New York's Roosevelt Island. She is currently in midst of divorce proceedings and the apartment, though near an excellent school for her daughter, is all she can afford. From the time she arrives, there are mysterious occurrences and there is a constant drip from the ceiling in her daughter's bedroom.

Cast

Jennifer ConnellyDahlia Williams
John C. ReillyMr. Murray
Tim RothJeff Platzer
Dougray ScottKyle Williams
Pete PostlethwaiteVeeck
Ariel GadeCeci

