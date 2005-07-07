Dark Water

Dahlia Williams and her daughter Cecelia move into a rundown apartment on New York's Roosevelt Island. She is currently in midst of divorce proceedings and the apartment, though near an excellent school for her daughter, is all she can afford. From the time she arrives, there are mysterious occurrences and there is a constant drip from the ceiling in her daughter's bedroom.
|Jennifer Connelly
|Dahlia Williams
|John C. Reilly
|Mr. Murray
|Tim Roth
|Jeff Platzer
|Dougray Scott
|Kyle Williams
|Pete Postlethwaite
|Veeck
|Ariel Gade
|Ceci
View Full Cast >