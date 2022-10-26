Captured by a secret society known as the Faith and mentally controlled with a powerful spell, ancient demoness Lilith now lives as a young woman with no memory of her agless past. However, the terrifying plague unleashed by a rampaging monster, the Demonicos, forces one human to recruit her mystical power known as the Darklight to fight this terrifying beast...
|Shiri Appleby
|Lilith / Elle
|Richard Burgi
|William Shaw
|John de Lancie
|Faith Director Chapel
|David Hewlett
|Anders Raeborne
|Ross Manarchy
|Prefect
