Captured by a secret society known as the Faith and mentally controlled with a powerful spell, ancient demoness Lilith now lives as a young woman with no memory of her agless past. However, the terrifying plague unleashed by a rampaging monster, the Demonicos, forces one human to recruit her mystical power known as the Darklight to fight this terrifying beast...

Shiri ApplebyLilith / Elle
Richard BurgiWilliam Shaw
John de LancieFaith Director Chapel
David HewlettAnders Raeborne
Ross ManarchyPrefect

