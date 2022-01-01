Dr. Peyton Westlake is on the verge of realizing a major breakthrough in synthetic skin when his laboratory is destroyed by gangsters. Having been burned beyond recognition and forever altered by an experimental medical procedure, Westlake becomes known as Darkman, assuming alternate identities in his quest for revenge and a new life with a former love.
|Frances McDormand
|Julie Hastings
|Colin Friels
|Louis Strack Jr.
|Larry Drake
|Robert G. Durant
|Nelson Mashita
|Yakitito
|Jessie Lawrence Ferguson
|Eddie Black
|Rafael H. Robledo
|Rudy Guzman
