1990

Darkman

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 23rd, 1990

Studio

Universal Pictures

Dr. Peyton Westlake is on the verge of realizing a major breakthrough in synthetic skin when his laboratory is destroyed by gangsters. Having been burned beyond recognition and forever altered by an experimental medical procedure, Westlake becomes known as Darkman, assuming alternate identities in his quest for revenge and a new life with a former love.

Cast

Frances McDormandJulie Hastings
Colin FrielsLouis Strack Jr.
Larry DrakeRobert G. Durant
Nelson MashitaYakitito
Jessie Lawrence FergusonEddie Black
Rafael H. RobledoRudy Guzman

View Full Cast >

Images