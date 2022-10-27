Not Available

Días contados

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ministerio de Cultura

Antonio, a gunman of the terrorist group ETA, days before making an attack, he meets Charo, a junkie of eighteen years, despite the sordid environment in which they grew up, still has the naivety. He has dedicated his life to a cause they do not believe and their discomfort grows to feel trapped in a dead end where everything is destruction and death.

Cast

Carmelo GómezAntonio
Ruth GabrielCharo
Candela PeñaVanesa
Karra ElejaldeRafa
Elvira MínguezLourdes
Javier BardemLisardo

View Full Cast >

Images