Días contados

Antonio, a gunman of the terrorist group ETA, days before making an attack, he meets Charo, a junkie of eighteen years, despite the sordid environment in which they grew up, still has the naivety. He has dedicated his life to a cause they do not believe and their discomfort grows to feel trapped in a dead end where everything is destruction and death.
|Carmelo Gómez
|Antonio
|Ruth Gabriel
|Charo
|Candela Peña
|Vanesa
|Karra Elejalde
|Rafa
|Elvira Mínguez
|Lourdes
|Javier Bardem
|Lisardo
View Full Cast >