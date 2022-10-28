Not Available

Das Feuerzeug

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DEFA

A young soldier discovers three chests of copper, silver and gold and an old tinder-box in the hollow of an old oak tree. He is now rich. But he squanders the money until it is all gone. All he has left is the old tinder-box. He uses it to light a small pipe and three large dogs come to his rescue. Based on the fairy-tale by Hans Christian Anderson.

Cast

Maria BesendahlDie Königin
Rolf LudwigDer Soldat
Barbara MehlanPrinzessin
Hans FiebrandtDer König
Johannes MausMeister Schaft
Heinz SchubertDer Geizige

