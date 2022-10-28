Das Feuerzeug

A young soldier discovers three chests of copper, silver and gold and an old tinder-box in the hollow of an old oak tree. He is now rich. But he squanders the money until it is all gone. All he has left is the old tinder-box. He uses it to light a small pipe and three large dogs come to his rescue. Based on the fairy-tale by Hans Christian Anderson.
|Maria Besendahl
|Die Königin
|Rolf Ludwig
|Der Soldat
|Barbara Mehlan
|Prinzessin
|Hans Fiebrandt
|Der König
|Johannes Maus
|Meister Schaft
|Heinz Schubert
|Der Geizige
