Das Glück am anderen Ende der Welt

A woman travels to New Zealand for the purpose of visiting his daughter. Give the fact that your company is interested in buying the farm where the girl works. But when her daughter announces the unexpected commitment to the son of the owner of the farm, a series of unexpected events completely change the two families.
|Maja Maranow
|Hanna Westphal
|Heiner Lauterbach
|Wolf Holländer
|Michael Greiling
|Wolf Holländer
|Franz Dinda
|Jan Holländer
|Karoline Teska
|Mara Westphal
|Bernhard Schir
|Werner Sommer
