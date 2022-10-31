Not Available

Das Glück am anderen Ende der Welt

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ARD

A woman travels to New Zealand for the purpose of visiting his daughter. Give the fact that your company is interested in buying the farm where the girl works. But when her daughter announces the unexpected commitment to the son of the owner of the farm, a series of unexpected events completely change the two families.

Cast

Maja MaranowHanna Westphal
Heiner LauterbachWolf Holländer
Michael GreilingWolf Holländer
Franz DindaJan Holländer
Karoline TeskaMara Westphal
Bernhard SchirWerner Sommer

Images