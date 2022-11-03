Michael Mühlhausen, crafty manager of a big food company, dreams of being promoted. While he plans the contested takeover of a main competitor, he doesn't notice the estrangement from his wife Charlotte and his daughter Hannah. Meanwhile, dubious things happen behind Mühlhausen's back, which he doesn't see through until the company's leading chemist is murdered and he becomes the prime suspect...
|Julia Jäger
|Charlotte Mühlhausen
|Jürgen Schornagel
|Sicherheitsdienstchef Mortier
|Hermann Beyer
|Pawel Sikorsky 'Dolly'
|Uwe Steimle
|Klaus (Killer)
|Franziska Petri
|Laura Spiegelberg
|Josef Bierbichler
|Dr. Rolf Schneider
