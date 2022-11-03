Not Available

Das Konto

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Michael Mühlhausen, crafty manager of a big food company, dreams of being promoted. While he plans the contested takeover of a main competitor, he doesn't notice the estrangement from his wife Charlotte and his daughter Hannah. Meanwhile, dubious things happen behind Mühlhausen's back, which he doesn't see through until the company's leading chemist is murdered and he becomes the prime suspect...

Cast

Julia JägerCharlotte Mühlhausen
Jürgen SchornagelSicherheitsdienstchef Mortier
Hermann BeyerPawel Sikorsky 'Dolly'
Uwe SteimleKlaus (Killer)
Franziska PetriLaura Spiegelberg
Josef BierbichlerDr. Rolf Schneider

