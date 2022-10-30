Not Available

Dasepo Naughty Girls

  • Romance
  • Comedy

World Production

Based on the popular Internet novel, the film takes place in a school renowned for its sexual aberrations. The student body is comprised of sexually ambiguous teenagers, and the student president and vice-present flaunt their taste for S&M. Independent study and supplementary classes are done on homosexuality and transgenderism. But amidst this environment, there are some that just can't adapt.

Kim Ok-binPoor Girl
Lee KyeonCyclops
Song Ha-yoonBellflower
Oh-jeong NamVice President Girl
Hye-won ParkClass Monitor
Min-hyeok LeeAnthony's Friend (pompadour)

