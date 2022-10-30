Dasepo Naughty Girls

Based on the popular Internet novel, the film takes place in a school renowned for its sexual aberrations. The student body is comprised of sexually ambiguous teenagers, and the student president and vice-present flaunt their taste for S&M. Independent study and supplementary classes are done on homosexuality and transgenderism. But amidst this environment, there are some that just can't adapt.
|Kim Ok-bin
|Poor Girl
|Lee Kyeon
|Cyclops
|Song Ha-yoon
|Bellflower
|Oh-jeong Nam
|Vice President Girl
|Hye-won Park
|Class Monitor
|Min-hyeok Lee
|Anthony's Friend (pompadour)
