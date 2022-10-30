Not Available

Dassault, l'homme au pardessus

    Late 1950s, the CIA Office in New York after viewing the footage shot by their agent, investigators are puzzled how Marcel Dassault, the French engineer, he managed to build better than their planes? Order of the White House, four officers flew to Paris. Their mission: to solve the mystery Dassault. This man has a unique course because besides being a genius of aviation, it is also patron of the press, arms dealer, MP ...

    		Denis LavantMarcel Dassault
    		Aurélien RecoingHarry
    		Bruno DebrandtFranck

