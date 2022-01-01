Dave Matthews Band: Live Trax 36 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Not Available

Live at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, July 26th, 2015 On July 26, 2015, the second night of a two-night run, Dave Matthews Band played their 29th show at Alpine Valley Music Theatre. A highlight of the 2015 Summer Tour, the show was released in its entirety as Live Trax 36, a 2-DVD / 3-CD set. Following the two set format of the summer tour, DVD 1 showcases the playfully intimate acoustic set. The evening’s electric second set, DVD 2, runs the gamut of the band’s lengthy career. Tracklist: Acoustic Set: Beach Ball Let You Down Belly Full Oh The Stone Snow Outside Satellite Tripping Billies Cry Freedom What Would You Say Electric Set: Seek Up Belly Belly Nice Seven Black And Blue Bird Minarets Gravedigger Don't Drink The Water #41 Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) You Might Die Trying Digging A Ditch Jimi Thing Grey Street Sister Two Step Halloween