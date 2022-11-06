David's Mother

Sally Goodson has been raising her autistic son David alone since her husband left many years ago. Now a social worker discovers that Sally has been dodging 'The System' to keep her son with her, instead of putting him in an institution. Each feels they know what's best for David. But their opinions are not the same. Sally's developing relationship with John Nils is caught in the middle.
|Kirstie Alley
|Sally Goodson
|Sam Waterston
|John Nils
|Stockard Channing
|Bea
|Michael A. Goorjian
|David Goodson
|Chris Sarandon
|Philip
|Phylicia Rashād
|Gladys Johnson
View Full Cast >