David's Mother

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sally Goodson has been raising her autistic son David alone since her husband left many years ago. Now a social worker discovers that Sally has been dodging 'The System' to keep her son with her, instead of putting him in an institution. Each feels they know what's best for David. But their opinions are not the same. Sally's developing relationship with John Nils is caught in the middle.

Cast

Kirstie AlleySally Goodson
Sam WaterstonJohn Nils
Stockard ChanningBea
Michael A. GoorjianDavid Goodson
Chris SarandonPhilip
Phylicia RashādGladys Johnson

