1955

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 24th, 1955

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

Legends (and myths) from the life of famed American frontiersman Davey Crockett are depicted in this feature film edited from television episodes. Crockett and his friend George Russell fight in the Creek Indian War. Then Crockett is elected to Congress and brings his rough-hewn ways to the House of Representatives. Finally, Crockett and Russell journey to Texas and the last stand at the Alamo.

Cast

Hans ConriedThimblerig
Buddy EbsenGeorge Russel
Basil RuysdaelGen. / President Andrew Jackson
William BakewellMaj. Tobias Norton
Kenneth TobeyCol. Jim Bowie
Don MegowanCol. William Travis

