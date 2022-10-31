Dawn of a New Day: The Man Behind VHS

A Japanese film that tells the tale of the birth of VHS. It follows Kagatani Shizuo, an electronics employee who rallies his coworkers to save their jobs by increasing sales. They do this by developing the VHS standard. They battle with Sony and their standard and ultimately prevail.
|Toshiyuki Nishida
|Kagaya
|Ken Watanabe
|Okubo
|Ryoko Shinohara
|Natsuka Kashiwagi
|Mitsuko Baisho
|Masae Murakami
|Toru Emori
|Terayama (President of Sony)
|Renji Ishibashi
|Kanezawa (Vice-President of Nippon Victor)
