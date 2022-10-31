Not Available

Dawn of a New Day: The Man Behind VHS

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A Japanese film that tells the tale of the birth of VHS. It follows Kagatani Shizuo, an electronics employee who rallies his coworkers to save their jobs by increasing sales. They do this by developing the VHS standard. They battle with Sony and their standard and ultimately prevail.

Cast

Toshiyuki NishidaKagaya
Ken WatanabeOkubo
Ryoko ShinoharaNatsuka Kashiwagi
Mitsuko BaishoMasae Murakami
Toru EmoriTerayama (President of Sony)
Renji IshibashiKanezawa (Vice-President of Nippon Victor)

View Full Cast >

Images