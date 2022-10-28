Not Available

Day 6

  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A brave scientist has been studying thousands of cases related to alien abductions. By placing abductees under hypnosis, he arrives at the unsettling discovery that for thousands of years, a variety of extra-terrestrial races have been installing their active memories in abducted people's brains. These alien races exploit a powerful source of energy that only humans have: the Soul.

Cast

Laura GlavanSaturnia
Ludovico FremontLeo
Marina KazankovaElena
Pier Giorgio BellocchioBruni
Nazzareno BombaGiovanni
Francesco VendittiPierre

