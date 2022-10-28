A brave scientist has been studying thousands of cases related to alien abductions. By placing abductees under hypnosis, he arrives at the unsettling discovery that for thousands of years, a variety of extra-terrestrial races have been installing their active memories in abducted people's brains. These alien races exploit a powerful source of energy that only humans have: the Soul.
|Laura Glavan
|Saturnia
|Ludovico Fremont
|Leo
|Marina Kazankova
|Elena
|Pier Giorgio Bellocchio
|Bruni
|Nazzareno Bomba
|Giovanni
|Francesco Venditti
|Pierre
