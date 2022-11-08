Day of the Kaiju

Not Available

One month after total offensive on the monster which suddenly appeared, the body drifted down to the beach in a local town. The marine biologist, Nagamine was summoned to research the body and eventually knew the mayor and the government officials were planning to build a storage facility covering the monsters body in the beach. Is the monster really dead? Nagamine had doubt. Considering to build the facility near town was too dangerous, he suggested to abort the plan Tangling of political axes to grid by the government and the local authority, Nagamine find himself to struggle to abort the plan with the town people.