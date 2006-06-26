Day of Wrath

At the height of the Spanish Inquisition, high-ranking noblemen begin dropping like flies, with alarming frequency and unexplained violence. But can local 16th-century sheriff Ruy de Mendoza (Christopher Lambert) discern who's responsible when no one wants to cooperate? After all, before Mendoza can even identify the bodies, the crime scenes are mysteriously cleared -- and the villagers pretend the murders never happened.
|Blanca Marsillach
|Carmen
|Brian Blessed
|Lord Francisco del Ruiz
|Szonja Oroszlán
|Isabel de Mendoza
|James Faulkner
|Friar Anselmo
|Ben O'Brien
|Donoso Cabral
|Phyllida Law
|Esperanza de Mendoza
View Full Cast >