2006

Day of Wrath

  • Crime
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 26th, 2006

Studio

Azucar Entertainment

At the height of the Spanish Inquisition, high-ranking noblemen begin dropping like flies, with alarming frequency and unexplained violence. But can local 16th-century sheriff Ruy de Mendoza (Christopher Lambert) discern who's responsible when no one wants to cooperate? After all, before Mendoza can even identify the bodies, the crime scenes are mysteriously cleared -- and the villagers pretend the murders never happened.

Cast

Blanca MarsillachCarmen
Brian BlessedLord Francisco del Ruiz
Szonja OroszlánIsabel de Mendoza
James FaulknerFriar Anselmo
Ben O'BrienDonoso Cabral
Phyllida LawEsperanza de Mendoza

