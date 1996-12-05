1996

Daylight

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 5th, 1996

Studio

Davis Entertainment

A group of armed robbers fleeing the police head for the New Jersey Tunnel and run right into trucks transporting toxic waste. The spectacular explosion that follows results in both ends of the tunnel collapsing and the handful of people who survived the explosion are now in peril. Kit Latura is the only man with the skill and knowledge to lead the band of survivors out of the tunnel before the structure collapses.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneKit Latura
Amy BrennemanMadelyne Thompson
Viggo MortensenRoy Nord
Dan HedayaFrank Kraft
Jay O. SandersSteven Crighton
Karen YoungSarah Crighton

View Full Cast >

Images