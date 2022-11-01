Days and Nights in the Forest

Four friends from Calcutta who have very different personalities make a holiday excursion into the country, to a tiny village in the state of Bihar where they set themselves up in a bungalow. A series of minor events, all connected to their respective reactions to their new environment, reveals their characters more deeply.
|Soumitra Chatterjee
|Asim
|Samit Bhanja
|Hari, Harinath
|Subhendu Chatterjee
|Sanjoy
|Sharmila Tagore
|Aparna
|Robi Ghosh
|Sekhar
|Pahadi Sanyal
|Sadashiv Tripathi
