1973

Days and Nights in the Forest

  • Drama

Release Date

March 13th, 1973

Studio

Priya Films

Four friends from Calcutta who have very different personalities make a holiday excursion into the country, to a tiny village in the state of Bihar where they set themselves up in a bungalow. A series of minor events, all connected to their respective reactions to their new environment, reveals their characters more deeply.

Cast

Soumitra ChatterjeeAsim
Samit BhanjaHari, Harinath
Subhendu ChatterjeeSanjoy
Sharmila TagoreAparna
Robi GhoshSekhar
Pahadi SanyalSadashiv Tripathi

