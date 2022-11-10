Days of Heaven

In 1910, a Chicago steel worker accidentally kills his supervisor and flees to the Texas panhandle with his girlfriend and little sister to work harvesting wheat in the fields of a stoic farmer. A love triangle, a swarm of locusts, a hellish fire—Malick captures it all with dreamlike authenticity, creating at once a timeless American idyll and a gritty evocation of turn-of-the-century labor.
|Brooke Adams
|Abbey
|Linda Manz
|Linda
|Sam Shepard
|The farmer
|Robert J. Wilke
|The Farm Foreman
|Stuart Margolin
|Mill Foreman
|Timothy Scott
|Harvest Hand
