De Club van Sinterklaas & Het Pratende Paard

The Club of St. Nicholas is surprised when Amerigo, the horse of St. Nicholas, can suddenly talk. They want to discover how this is possible, but before they can find out how this has happened, villain Jef Vandenaere steals the horse. He is hoping to win a talent contest with it. But St. Nicholas' eve can't continue without Amerigo! Will the Club, with the help of Stijn, succeed in finding the horse back on time? And can St. Nicholas' eve still be celebrated this year?