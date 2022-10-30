Not Available

De Overloper

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

The relationship between Wolfs and Eva will be put to the test. Wolfs is imprisoned for stealing money from the government and Eva tries to forget about him. When Wolfs regains his freedom due to a technicality, he associates himself with a bunch of criminals. Wolfs and Eva meet again in a world where where not everything is what it seems...

Cast

Angela SchijfEva van Dongen
Victor ReinierFloris Wolfs
Thom HoffmanMario Keizer
Jeroen SpitzenbergerPeer Walraven
Halina ReijnHannie de Groot
Erwin BozzoliniBad Guy

