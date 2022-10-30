De Overloper

The relationship between Wolfs and Eva will be put to the test. Wolfs is imprisoned for stealing money from the government and Eva tries to forget about him. When Wolfs regains his freedom due to a technicality, he associates himself with a bunch of criminals. Wolfs and Eva meet again in a world where where not everything is what it seems...
|Angela Schijf
|Eva van Dongen
|Victor Reinier
|Floris Wolfs
|Thom Hoffman
|Mario Keizer
|Jeroen Spitzenberger
|Peer Walraven
|Halina Reijn
|Hannie de Groot
|Erwin Bozzolini
|Bad Guy
View Full Cast >