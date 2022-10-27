Not Available

Dead 7

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kaotic Productions

A ragtag group of gunslingers try to make their way in a post-apocalyptic world. The twist to this world is that it’s just not barren and dangerous, it’s also filled with flesh-eating zombies. The gunslingers will find themselves stranded in a town and forced to make a choice on either to save the citizens of the town or save themselves.

Cast

Nick CarterJack
Carrie KeaganDaisy Jane
Joey FatoneWhiskey Joe
A.J. McLeanJohnny Vermillion
Howie DoroughThe Vaquero
Chris KirkpatrickMayor Shelby

View Full Cast >

Images