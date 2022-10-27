A ragtag group of gunslingers try to make their way in a post-apocalyptic world. The twist to this world is that it’s just not barren and dangerous, it’s also filled with flesh-eating zombies. The gunslingers will find themselves stranded in a town and forced to make a choice on either to save the citizens of the town or save themselves.
|Nick Carter
|Jack
|Carrie Keagan
|Daisy Jane
|Joey Fatone
|Whiskey Joe
|A.J. McLean
|Johnny Vermillion
|Howie Dorough
|The Vaquero
|Chris Kirkpatrick
|Mayor Shelby
View Full Cast >