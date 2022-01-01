Dead Connection

After a series of murders in motel rooms are connected, a cop, Dickson, heads out on the trail to find a serial killer. He discovers that he signs the motel guest-books with the names of boxers, and hence gets a lead on him. However, when he just fails to catch up arrest him, the chase becomes personal.
|Michael Madsen
|Det. Matt Dickson
|Lisa Bonet
|Catherine Briggs
|Gary Stretch
|Richard Welton
|Tim Russ
|Det. Chuck Roland
|Damian Chapa
|Det. Louis Donato
|Carmen Argenziano
|Lt. Stein
View Full Cast >