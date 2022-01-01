1993

Dead Connection

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1993

Studio

Not Available

After a series of murders in motel rooms are connected, a cop, Dickson, heads out on the trail to find a serial killer. He discovers that he signs the motel guest-books with the names of boxers, and hence gets a lead on him. However, when he just fails to catch up arrest him, the chase becomes personal.

Cast

Michael MadsenDet. Matt Dickson
Lisa BonetCatherine Briggs
Gary StretchRichard Welton
Tim RussDet. Chuck Roland
Damian ChapaDet. Louis Donato
Carmen ArgenzianoLt. Stein

