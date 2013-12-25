2013

Dead Drop

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 25th, 2013

Studio

Badhouse Studios Mexico

After surviving a fall from a plane 3000-feet over the ocean, a former CIA operative turned government contractor re-infiltrates a dangerous North Mexican drug trafficking ring to find his own killer. With his memory unraveling, he descends into a murderous rampage while trying to uncover the truth. Who threw him from the plane? Was it his best friend?

Cast

Cole HauserDwight
Luke GossMichael Shaughnessy
Nestor CarbonellSantiago
David Del RioOzzy
David Fernandez Jr.Fernando
Jill RemezNadine

