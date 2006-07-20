2006

Dead in 3 days

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

July 20th, 2006

When Nina and her high school friends receive eerie text messages declaring that they will all die within three days, they dismiss it as a hokey prank -- until one by one, the pals start turning up dead in the alpine countryside. With the cops stymied, Nina and her remaining friends must scour their past for clues to identify the madman before he kills them all.

Michael SteinocherClemens
Laurence RuppMartin
Karl FischerBerger
Michou FrieszElisabeth
Andreas KiendlKogler
Julian SharpPatrick

