Dead in 3 days

When Nina and her high school friends receive eerie text messages declaring that they will all die within three days, they dismiss it as a hokey prank -- until one by one, the pals start turning up dead in the alpine countryside. With the cops stymied, Nina and her remaining friends must scour their past for clues to identify the madman before he kills them all.
|Michael Steinocher
|Clemens
|Laurence Rupp
|Martin
|Karl Fischer
|Berger
|Michou Friesz
|Elisabeth
|Andreas Kiendl
|Kogler
|Julian Sharp
|Patrick
