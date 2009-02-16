Dead Like Me: Life After Death

When George and her colleagues get a new boss whose focus is on moving souls quickly and enjoying life without consequences, the team begins to break the strict reaper rules. While her friends fall victim to their desires for money, success, and fame, George breaks another rule by revealing her true identity to her living family.
|Jasmine Guy
|Roxy Harvey
|Callum Blue
|Mason
|Sarah Wynter
|Daisy Adair
|Britt McKillip
|Reggie Lass
|Christine Willes
|Delores Herbig
|Cynthia Stevenson
|Joy Lass
