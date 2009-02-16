2009

Dead Like Me: Life After Death

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 16th, 2009

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

When George and her colleagues get a new boss whose focus is on moving souls quickly and enjoying life without consequences, the team begins to break the strict reaper rules. While her friends fall victim to their desires for money, success, and fame, George breaks another rule by revealing her true identity to her living family.

Cast

Jasmine GuyRoxy Harvey
Callum BlueMason
Sarah WynterDaisy Adair
Britt McKillipReggie Lass
Christine WillesDelores Herbig
Cynthia StevensonJoy Lass

