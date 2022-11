Not Available

A mysterious loner (Karel Roden) rides into a small town carrying the body of a sought-after outlaw (Val Kilmer is the corpse). But after he gambles his bounty away in a card game with the sheriff (Boguslaw Linda), he must devise a scheme to reclaim the dead man. Katarzyna Figura co-stars as a tough barmaid in Polish writer-director Piotr Uklanski's inventive and bloody Western, which both spoofs and pays tribute to the spaghetti Western genre.