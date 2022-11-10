1982

Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 20th, 1982

Studio

Universal Pictures

Juliet Forrest is convinced that the reported death of her father in a mountain car crash was no accident. Her father was a prominent cheese scientist working on a secret recipe. To prove it was murder, she enlists the services of private eye Rigby Reardon. He finds a slip of paper containing a list of people who are "The Friends and Enemies of Carlotta."

Cast

Rachel WardJuliet Forrest
Alan Ladd(in "This Gun For Hire") (archive footage)
Carl ReinerJuliets Butler/Feldmarschall Wilfried von Kluck
Barbara Stanwyck(in "Sorry - Wrong Number") (archive footage)
Ray Milland(in "The Lost Weekend") (archive footage)
Ava Gardner(in "The Killers" / "The Bribe") (archive footage)

View Full Cast >

Images