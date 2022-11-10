Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid

Juliet Forrest is convinced that the reported death of her father in a mountain car crash was no accident. Her father was a prominent cheese scientist working on a secret recipe. To prove it was murder, she enlists the services of private eye Rigby Reardon. He finds a slip of paper containing a list of people who are "The Friends and Enemies of Carlotta."
|Rachel Ward
|Juliet Forrest
|Alan Ladd
|(in "This Gun For Hire") (archive footage)
|Carl Reiner
|Juliets Butler/Feldmarschall Wilfried von Kluck
|Barbara Stanwyck
|(in "Sorry - Wrong Number") (archive footage)
|Ray Milland
|(in "The Lost Weekend") (archive footage)
|Ava Gardner
|(in "The Killers" / "The Bribe") (archive footage)
