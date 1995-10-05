1995

Dead Presidents

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 5th, 1995

Studio

Caravan Pictures

Depicts a heist of old bills, retired from circulation and destined by the government to be "money to burn". However, more broadly, it addresses the issues of Black Americans' involvement in the Vietnam War and their subsequent disillusionment with progress in social issues and civil rights back home in the United States, during the 1960s.

Cast

Keith DavidKirby
Chris TuckerSkip
Freddy RodríguezJose
Rose JacksonJuanita Benson
N'Bushe WrightDeliah Benson
Clifton PowellCutty

