1947

Dead Reckoning

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

January 15th, 1947

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Paratroopers Captain Murdock (Bogart) and Sergeant Johnny Drake (William Prince) are mysteriously ordered to travel to Washington, DC. When Drake learns that he is to be awarded the Medal of Honor, he disappears before newspaper photographers can take his picture. Murdock follows the clues and tracks him down, where he learns Drake is dead. Further investigations reveal unexpected twists.

Cast

Humphrey BogartCapt. 'Rip' Murdock
Lizabeth Scott'Dusty' Chandler
Morris CarnovskyMartinelli
Charles CaneLt. Kincaid
William PrinceSgt. Johnny Drake
Marvin MillerKrause

