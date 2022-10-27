Dead Reckoning

Paratroopers Captain Murdock (Bogart) and Sergeant Johnny Drake (William Prince) are mysteriously ordered to travel to Washington, DC. When Drake learns that he is to be awarded the Medal of Honor, he disappears before newspaper photographers can take his picture. Murdock follows the clues and tracks him down, where he learns Drake is dead. Further investigations reveal unexpected twists.
|Humphrey Bogart
|Capt. 'Rip' Murdock
|Lizabeth Scott
|'Dusty' Chandler
|Morris Carnovsky
|Martinelli
|Charles Cane
|Lt. Kincaid
|William Prince
|Sgt. Johnny Drake
|Marvin Miller
|Krause
