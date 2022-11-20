Not Available

Dead Right is an early short film from Spaced and Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright. Filmed in 1992 and 1993 in his hometown of Wells, England when Wright was only 18. He wrote, edited, produced and directed the film as well as shooting and recording the sound. It follows a disgruntled cop (Detective Barry Stern) who is following a dangerous "cereal" killer through the town of Wells. The film is shot on SVHS and contains an impressive cast of 70 actors (mostly amateur), mainly made up of Wright's school friends and colleagues.