2008

Dead Space: Downfall

  • Animation
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 27th, 2008

Studio

Film Roman Productions

On a deep space mining mission to a remote planet, an ancient religious relic - thought to be proof of the existence of God - is unearthed and brought aboard. When the unholy artifact unleashes a long-dormant alien race, its glimpse of Heaven transforms the ship into a living Hell. A prequel to the events of the 2008 video game Dead Space.

Cast

Kelly HuShen (voice)
Jeff BennettLeggio / Dobbs / Jackson (voice)
Jim CummingsCaptain Mathius / Farum (voice)
Grey GriffinHeather / Donna Fawkes (voice)
Nika FuttermanAlissa Vincent (voice)
Maurice LaMarcheWhite / Bavaro (voice)

