Dead Space: Downfall

On a deep space mining mission to a remote planet, an ancient religious relic - thought to be proof of the existence of God - is unearthed and brought aboard. When the unholy artifact unleashes a long-dormant alien race, its glimpse of Heaven transforms the ship into a living Hell. A prequel to the events of the 2008 video game Dead Space.
|Kelly Hu
|Shen (voice)
|Jeff Bennett
|Leggio / Dobbs / Jackson (voice)
|Jim Cummings
|Captain Mathius / Farum (voice)
|Grey Griffin
|Heather / Donna Fawkes (voice)
|Nika Futterman
|Alissa Vincent (voice)
|Maurice LaMarche
|White / Bavaro (voice)
