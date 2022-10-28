Deadly Crossing

Not Available

Elijah Kane, the head of a Special Investigation Unit, and his skilled four-member team track a network of drug dealers and killers led by Russian mastermind, Nikoli Putin, in the dangerous outskirts of Seattle. These intense undercover Seattle cops are led by Kane, a mysterious ex-military and karate influenced leader, who doesn't have time for the paper work or the political headaches that surround a uniformed job. With his edgy tight-knit team, he tackles these murderous characters by making and playing by his own rules and getting the job done.