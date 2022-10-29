Deadly Eyes

Corn grain contaminated with steroids produces large rats the size of small dogs who begin feeding on the residents of Toronto. Paul, a college basketball coach, teams up with Kelly, a local health inspector, to uncover the source of the mysterious rat attacks and they eventually try to prevent the opening of a new subway line as well as find the mutant rats nest quickly, or there will be a huge massacre of the entire city!
|Sara Botsford
|Kelly Leonard
|Scatman Crothers
|George Faskins
|Cec Linder
|Dr. Louis Spenser
|Lisa Langlois
|Trudy White
|Dennis Sweeting
|Martha
|Lesleh Donaldson
|Martha
