1983

Deadly Eyes

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 30th, 1983

Studio

J.G. Arnold & Associates

Corn grain contaminated with steroids produces large rats the size of small dogs who begin feeding on the residents of Toronto. Paul, a college basketball coach, teams up with Kelly, a local health inspector, to uncover the source of the mysterious rat attacks and they eventually try to prevent the opening of a new subway line as well as find the mutant rats nest quickly, or there will be a huge massacre of the entire city!

Cast

Sara BotsfordKelly Leonard
Scatman CrothersGeorge Faskins
Cec LinderDr. Louis Spenser
Lisa LangloisTrudy White
Dennis SweetingMartha
Lesleh DonaldsonMartha

