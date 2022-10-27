1986

Deadly Friend

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 1986

Studio

Pan Arts

Paul is a new kid in town with a robot named "BB". He befriends Samantha and the three of them have a lot of good times together. That is, until Samantha's abusive father throws her down some stairs and kills her. In an effort to save her life, Paul implants BB's computer brain into Samantha's human brain.

Cast

Kristy SwansonSamantha Pringle
Michael SharrettTom 'Slime' Toomey
Anne TwomeyJeannie Conway
Anne RamseyElvira Parker
Richard MarcusHarry Pringle
Russ MarinDr. Johanson

View Full Cast >

Images