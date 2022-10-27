Deadly Friend

Paul is a new kid in town with a robot named "BB". He befriends Samantha and the three of them have a lot of good times together. That is, until Samantha's abusive father throws her down some stairs and kills her. In an effort to save her life, Paul implants BB's computer brain into Samantha's human brain.
|Kristy Swanson
|Samantha Pringle
|Michael Sharrett
|Tom 'Slime' Toomey
|Anne Twomey
|Jeannie Conway
|Anne Ramsey
|Elvira Parker
|Richard Marcus
|Harry Pringle
|Russ Marin
|Dr. Johanson
