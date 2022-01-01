Deadly Game

A group of seven strangers, including a dancer, a doctor, a teacher, and a disgraced former football player, are brought together on an island owned by the mysterious Osirus. There they are told that at some point in their lives, they crossed Osirus and now must face his revenge. The seven must reach a boat on the opposite side of the island before Osirus and his hunters track them down and kill them.
|Jenny Seagrove
|Lucy
|Fredric Lehne
|Osiris
|Steven Vincent Leigh
|Chang
|Roddy McDowall
|Dr. Aaron
|Soon-Tek Oh
|Saito
|John Pleshette
|Charley Sloan
