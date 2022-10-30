Not Available

When a WWII-era battleship, reactivated and deployed in the Persian Gulf for black-op interrogations, falls radio silent, an elite Marine task force, along with an NCIS investigator and two scientists, are sent to investigate. When the Marines arrive, they find nearly everyone on board slaughtered. The survivors join with the task force to hunt down the mastermind behind the attacks, a notorious terrorist named Fadawi who threatens their very survival.