When a WWII-era battleship, reactivated and deployed in the Persian Gulf for black-op interrogations, falls radio silent, an elite Marine task force, along with an NCIS investigator and two scientists, are sent to investigate. When the Marines arrive, they find nearly everyone on board slaughtered. The survivors join with the task force to hunt down the mastermind behind the attacks, a notorious terrorist named Fadawi who threatens their very survival.
|James Russo
|Commander Combs
|Gary Stretch
|Colin Willets
|Katherine Randolph
|Traci Leonard
|D.C. Douglas
|Larry Grubman
|Jim Hanks
|Ensign Buford
|Lance Henriksen
|Captain John
