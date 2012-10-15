Dear Dracula

Sam loves scary movies, especially the ones with Dracula. This year, instead of writing to Santa for Christmas, Sam writes to Dracula, telling Dracula that he wants to be a real vampire on Halloween this year. Sam is in for quite a surprise as the most famous of all vampires himself responds, in this fun and fanciful romp through a young boy's imagination, drawn in an engaging style that will delight young and old alike!
|Ray Liotta
|Count Dracula (voice)
|Emilio Estevez
|Mirroe (voice)
|Ariel Winter
|Emma (voice)
|Nathan Gamble
|Sam (voice)
|Matthew Lillard
|Mailman Gus (voice)
|Yuri Lowenthal
|Kirk / Announcer / DJ (voice)
View Full Cast >