2012

Dear Dracula

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 15th, 2012

Studio

Kickstart

Sam loves scary movies, especially the ones with Dracula. This year, instead of writing to Santa for Christmas, Sam writes to Dracula, telling Dracula that he wants to be a real vampire on Halloween this year. Sam is in for quite a surprise as the most famous of all vampires himself responds, in this fun and fanciful romp through a young boy's imagination, drawn in an engaging style that will delight young and old alike!

Cast

Ray LiottaCount Dracula (voice)
Emilio EstevezMirroe (voice)
Ariel WinterEmma (voice)
Nathan GambleSam (voice)
Matthew LillardMailman Gus (voice)
Yuri LowenthalKirk / Announcer / DJ (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images