A witty young woman, Samantha Billows, is diagnosed with a bizarre social anxiety disorder. No therapist seems to help her move beyond her plant maintenance job. But then a miracle happens, she discovers the extraordinarily addictive power of blogging! By typing away hours of anxiety, she begins to gain control of her life and her brilliance breaks through. Her newfound courage helps her obtain the job of her dreams as a Junior Copywriter on a temporary basis. Just when life couldn't get better, she falls hard for a client, French VP of PR, Desmond. Although opposites, the two become closer as strange secrets seem to spill from Desmond's lips. As Samantha keeps blogging, her career and love life blossom; until her blog is discovered by an evil co-worker. Unbeknown to her, the blog becomes an underground smash hit with her entire office! Will she be able to stop her blog before her newfound love finds out? Or will it destroy her and everyone around her...