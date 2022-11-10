Not Available

Dear Sidewalk tells the story of Gardner, a 24 year old mail-carrier, who is struggling to contend with his identity as his quarter-life crisis is in full swing. His regimented routine is thrown out the window when he meets Paige, a divorcee, enduring a mid-life crisis of her own. In this relationship there exists a synchronicity, as they find, despite their age difference, they're both confronting existential problems surrounding identity, love, and the choices in front of them.